Fmr LLC Has $80.22 Million Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.42% of Genesco worth $80,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 232.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCO opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $882.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.