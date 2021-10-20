Fmr LLC Has $83.87 Million Stock Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,394,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,273 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 9.02% of Avidity Biosciences worth $83,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 50.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,527.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 101.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $805.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

