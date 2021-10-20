Fmr LLC Has $85.24 Million Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,092,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,300 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.06% of Alector worth $85,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 819.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 845,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 1,119.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 143,794 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. lifted their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In related news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,557,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 279,210 shares of company stock worth $7,294,058 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.