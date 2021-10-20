Fmr LLC Has $88.03 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.50% of Conagra Brands worth $88,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after buying an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,983,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 262,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,682 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

