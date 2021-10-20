Fmr LLC Invests $74.24 Million in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,155,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,241,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 34.25% of CareMax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,068,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,718,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,870,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80. CareMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

