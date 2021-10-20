Fmr LLC Invests $79.86 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,681,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,864,000. Fmr LLC owned about 0.67% of Confluent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

CFLT opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.49.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

