Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770,344 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.37% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $81,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,280,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,835 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,126,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,817,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,975,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

SHLS opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

