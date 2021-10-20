Fmr LLC Makes New $80.72 Million Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,211,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,724,000. Fmr LLC owned about 1.31% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

