Fmr LLC Purchases 13,660 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Alliant Energy worth $78,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

LNT opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.