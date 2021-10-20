Fmr LLC Purchases 16,323 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,819,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.94% of Noodles & Company worth $85,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $599.63 million, a PE ratio of -1,312.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDLS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

