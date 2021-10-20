Fmr LLC Purchases 324,601 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,601 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.24% of Yum! Brands worth $80,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,144 shares of company stock worth $4,162,029. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average is $122.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

