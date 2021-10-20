Fmr LLC Purchases 461,465 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,465 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.56% of The Bancorp worth $72,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bancorp stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

