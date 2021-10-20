Fmr LLC Purchases 50,235 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.20% of Cimpress worth $86,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,197,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after buying an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

CMPR stock opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

