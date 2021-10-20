Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,847 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 6.83% of Connect Biopharma worth $76,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Connect Biopharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $2,775,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CNTB opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

