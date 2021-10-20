Fmr LLC Sells 1,511,379 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,563,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511,379 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 12.13% of Passage Bio worth $86,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Passage Bio by 35.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 787,946 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Passage Bio by 19.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Passage Bio by 2,061.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Passage Bio by 74.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 142,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at $448,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $500.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PASG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

