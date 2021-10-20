Fmr LLC Sells 156,077 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,077 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.21% of Parker-Hannifin worth $82,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $296.24 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $200.03 and a one year high of $324.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.55 and its 200 day moving average is $302.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

