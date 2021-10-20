Fmr LLC Sells 16,892 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.42% of CareTrust REIT worth $77,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

