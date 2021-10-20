Fmr LLC Sells 2,058,820 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,475,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,058,820 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.69% of ImmunoGen worth $75,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 729,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

