Fmr LLC Sells 20,616 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 698,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,616 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.42% of Logitech International worth $84,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 85.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 62,847 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at $225,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.