Fmr LLC Sells 334,285 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 334,285 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.01% of Encore Capital Group worth $86,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 206.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 579,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

