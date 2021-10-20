Fmr LLC Sells 350,682 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350,682 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.39% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $77,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDM stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.