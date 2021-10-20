Fmr LLC Sells 39,322 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,322 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $78,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

