Fmr LLC Sells 399,484 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,436,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 399,484 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 11.41% of MRC Global worth $88,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 682.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in MRC Global by 18.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:MRC opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.54. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.55 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

