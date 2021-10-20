Fmr LLC Sells 53,705 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,705 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $79,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $302.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.25 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

