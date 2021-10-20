Fmr LLC Sells 544,369 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544,369 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.14% of Tetra Tech worth $75,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,981,000 after acquiring an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after buying an additional 128,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after buying an additional 228,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $162.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $165.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

