Fmr LLC Sells 96,721 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,721 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.32% of Twist Bioscience worth $87,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,798,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,474,000 after purchasing an additional 513,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWST. William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,280,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,849 shares of company stock worth $16,507,874 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $119.87 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.56.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

