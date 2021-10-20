Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.72

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.72 and last traded at $60.68, with a volume of 592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 27.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,615,000 after buying an additional 141,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

