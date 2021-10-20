Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,580.98

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,580.98 ($20.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,370 ($17.90). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,370 ($17.90), with a volume of 50,274 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £803.67 million and a PE ratio of 37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,580.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.18.

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

