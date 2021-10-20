Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Holdings Decreased by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPF traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

