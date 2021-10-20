Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Announces $0.57 Semi-annual Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5677 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has raised its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of FMX stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 351,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,986. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.