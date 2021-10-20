Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Announces $0.57 Semi-annual Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5677 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.
Fomento Económico Mexicano has raised its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.
Shares of FMX stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 351,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,986. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
See Also: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.