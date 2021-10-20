Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.