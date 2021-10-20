Force Hill Capital Management LP Invests $16.52 Million in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 775,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,515,000. CommScope comprises 3.3% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.38% of CommScope at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CommScope by 394.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter valued at $32,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 463.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of COMM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,794. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

