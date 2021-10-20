Force Hill Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Force Hill Capital Management LP cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 1.9% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,999,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.25. 12,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,036. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $575.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.52.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

