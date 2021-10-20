Ford Motor (F) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.