Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.17. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of F opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

