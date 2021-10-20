Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. 104,375,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,462,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.