Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.66

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.66 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 102.40 ($1.34). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33), with a volume of 713,656 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.58. The stock has a market cap of £621.97 million and a PE ratio of 11.59. The company has a current ratio of 152.26, a quick ratio of 152.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

