ForgeRock (FORG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ForgeRock (NYSE: FORG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/11/2021 – ForgeRock is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ForgeRock is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ForgeRock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/11/2021 – ForgeRock is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ForgeRock is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ForgeRock is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ForgeRock is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ForgeRock is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ForgeRock is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ForgeRock is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. 175,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,903. ForgeRock Inc has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

