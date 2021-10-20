FormFactor (FORM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.310-$0.390 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FormFactor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of FormFactor worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

