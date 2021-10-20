Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stock Position Lowered by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fortis worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Fortis by 51.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,056,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Fortis by 64.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.80%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.