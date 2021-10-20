Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) Shares Down 0.3%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 180 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.