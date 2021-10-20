Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $12,658,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $599,515,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

AMZN stock traded down $5.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,438.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,520. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,353.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,379.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.