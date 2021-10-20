Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 26,555 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 6.4% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,340. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.15 and its 200-day moving average is $269.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $186.93 and a 52 week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

