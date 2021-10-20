Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,604 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,790. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

