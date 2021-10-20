Fortress Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.69. 63,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,572,421. The stock has a market cap of $504.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.