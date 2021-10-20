Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. The Boeing makes up approximately 2.0% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in The Boeing by 94.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 340.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 194.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,925. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day moving average of $231.56. The company has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

