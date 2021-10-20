Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes $4.86 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $112.34. 30,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

