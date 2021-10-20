Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $76.43. 2,896,728 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

