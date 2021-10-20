Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,226 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 22.3% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 27,037 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.70. The company had a trading volume of 185,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918,053. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $309.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.52 and its 200 day moving average is $274.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.51.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

