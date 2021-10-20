Forward Air (FWRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

